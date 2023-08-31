In a recent video posted by Sultan AlNeyadi, the Emirati astronaut is seen trying out his spacesuit at the International Space Station (ISS) ahead of the splashdown, expected to happen on September 3.

The Arab world’s first long-term resident of the ISS tried on the SpaceX attire to ensure that no modifications were necessary, given his extensive stay in space.

On Thursday, he tweeted, “I tested the SpaceX suit to make sure it didn't need any adjustments after spending so much time in space. We will wear this suit again in a few days, God willing, when we return via the Dragon vehicle.”

Eleven team members hailing from five different nations are currently collaborating on the orbital space station, as two of its crews are in the process of exchanging positions.

The team onboard the station will reduce to a total of seven individuals soon, as four flight engineers, who have been in space since March, return aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour.

The Crew-6 Mission colleagues include mission specialist Sultan Alneyadi from the UAE, pilot Woody Hoburg, Andrey Fedyaev from Roscosmos and Nasa astronaut Stephen Bowen who will be in charge of the Endeavour spacecraft. The four will guide the spacecraft to a splashdown (which is a method of landing a spacecraft by parachute) off the coast of Tampa, Florida. Following this, they fly back to the Nasa home base in Houston, Texas.

Where to watch the return journey

Upon undocking from the space station, the SpaceX capsule will initiate its 24-hour journey back to Earth, following a predetermined trajectory meticulously planned by Nasa and SpaceX. Throughout this period, the astronauts can unwind and even remove their spacesuits.

The capsule operates in autonomous mode, with the capability for the crew to assume control from inside the spacecraft.

Importantly, astronauts can maintain communication with mission control, with the option to hold real-time calls or transmit pre-recorded videos.

There will be a live stream covering the spacecraft's detachment from the ISS, followed by a temporary interruption. Streaming will recommence as the capsule initiates its deorbit burn to reenter Earth's atmosphere.

The broadcast will further capture the capsule’s descent along Florida's coastline, showing the parachute deployment and the eventual inland landing.

The return journey can be watched on the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s (MBRSC) official website, as well as on the Khaleej Times live blog.

What happens upon returning to Earth?

AlNeyadi's return from space is particularly intriguing given his extended stay. His body will undergo alterations upon his reentry to Earth, as he readjusts to our planet's gravity and finds his balance.

Most astronauts encounter signs of neurovestibular adjustment within the initial one to two days following their arrival in space. Likewise, upon concluding a mission and coming back to Earth, a comparable phase of readjustment to gravity takes place. The astronauts also undergo medical tests and stay in the US for a couple of weeks before they can return to their home countries. In AlNeyadi's case, a hero's welcome awaits him here in the UAE.

