Animated film Lightyear is not licensed for public screening in cinemas across the UAE, the Media Regulatory Office has announced. The movie was scheduled to be released on June 16.

The regulator said the decision was taken because of the movie’s “violation of the country’s media content standards”.

Lightyear is the latest film in the Toy Story franchise. Consisting of four films that made over $3 billion total, the first entry in the series pioneered CG animation and put the studio responsible, Pixar, on the map.

