Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has commenced operations to Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

Madinah, a place of great significance in Islam, is known as 'The Enlightened City'. It is home to the oldest mosque in the world.

Tickets start at Dh219, and are available for sale at the airline's official website.

Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Saudi Arabia boasts an eclectic mix of travel opportunities and we are delighted to boost the Saudi tourism industry with ultra-low-fares to Medina. We are committed to strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with unique travel experiences awaiting adventurous travellers across our ever-expanding network. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our modern, young, and sustainable aircraft soon.”

Eng. Sofiene Abdessalem, Managing Director of Tibah Airports Operations Company, said: “We are pleased that Wizz Air has joined our airline network with daily flights between Medina and Abu Dhabi. This demonstrates Tibah Airports Operation Company's commitment and strategy to expand travel options, strengthen the global connectivity of Medina Airport, one of the Kingdom’s main gateways, and provide convenient and affordable travel alternatives for our customers.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

