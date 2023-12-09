Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar and his Romanian opposite number Luminița-Teodora Odobescu on Friday signed an agreement in the higher education and academic research fields, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding between the International Diplomatic Academy of Tunisia and the Romanian Diplomatic Institute.

An agreement on vocational training and employment was also inked with Romanian Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Simona Bucura-Opresc.

During a working session that preceded the signing ceremony, the two foreign ministers reviewed cooperation and partnership relations between the two countries in various fields, both bilaterally and in terms of relations with the European Union.

They discussed the goals and priorities for bilateral cooperation in the coming period, notably the organisation of the 15th session of the Tunisian-Romanian Joint Commission and the Economic Forum.

During the meeting, which marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tunisia and Romania, Nabil Ammar outlined the main concerns of the Tunisian community in Romania, notably students.

The two ministers also shared views on regional and international issues of joint interest, in particular the situation in Gaza, the Middle East peace process, the situation in the Sahel region of Africa and in Romania's neighbouring countries.

Nabil Ammar reaffirmed Tunisia's unwavering and unconditional support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to reclaim all their rights, underlining the urgent need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

It should be noted that Nabil Ammar's visit to Romania was an opportunity to solicit support for Tunisia, at the European level, regarding the issue of embezzled funds.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).