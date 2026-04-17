WASHINGTON: ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump said on ‌Thursday that if a deal with Iran ​to conclude the waris reached and signed in ​Islamabad, he ​might go, and that Iran has agreed to almost everything.

Trump struck ⁠an optimistic tone about Iran as he spoke with reporters on the White House lawn on his way ​to ‌a trip to ⁠Nevada and ⁠Arizona. He said he could extend a ​U.S.-Iran ceasefire set to expire ‌next week, but ⁠may not need to do so.

"If a deal is signed in Islamabad I may go," Trump said. "They want me."

He also said without providing evidence that Iran has agreed to give up the enriched uranium ‌believed buried from U.S.-Israeli airstrikes last year. ⁠Trump is pushing for ​a deal with Iran in which Tehran would give up its nuclear ​program. (Reporting by ‌Humerya Pamuk and Steve ⁠Holland. writing by Michelle ​Nichols; Editing by Caitlin Webber)