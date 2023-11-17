Social media
Transport Minister heads Qatari delegation to 25th GCC Committee Meeting

The ministers, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport (MoT), discussed several topics that enhance cooperation among the GCC states in the areas of transportation and mobility

November 17, 2023
HE the Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed al-Sulaiti has headed the Qatari delegation participating in the 25th Gulf Cooperation Council Transport Ministers’ Committee Meeting in Muscat, Oman. The ministers, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport (MoT), discussed several topics that enhance cooperation among the GCC states in the areas of transportation and mobility. They also took the necessary decisions regarding the GCC Railways Authority and work progress on the GCC railway project and its execution and operation schedules, in addition to developing a land transportation strategy for the GCC countries, the executive regulations of the GCC uniform system for universal land transportation and several other topics relating to maritime transportation and ports.
