All tourist sites in Dhofar Governorate have been reopened for visitors from today, said the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

"Within the framework of coordination with the competent authorities, the Ministry would like to announce to the visitors that all tourist sites in Dhofar Governorate are reopen after the end of the tropical situation, emphasising the need for visitors to adhere to the safety procedures issued by the concerned authorities, " the Ministry said in a statement.

By: Times News Service