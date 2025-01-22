Mubasher: GlobalData has announced the latest Financial and Legal Adviser League Tables, which rank advisers by the total value and volume of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals they advised on in the Middle East and African region during 2024.

BMO Capital Markets and Rand Merchant Bank were the top M&A financial advisers in the Middle East and Africa last year by value and volume, respectively.

The Deals Database revealed that BMO Capital Markets achieved the leading position in terms of value by advising on $8.70 billion worth of deals.

Meanwhile, Rand Merchant Bank led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 10 deals.

Lead Analyst at GlobalData, Aurojyoti Bose, said: “Rand Merchant Bank was among the only two advisers with double-digit deal volume in 2024. It registered a jump in the total number of deals advised by it during 2024 compared to the previous year.”

Bose added: “Resultanltly, Rand Merchant Bank’s ranking by volume also improved from the 10th position in 2023 to the top position in 2024. Apart from leading by volume, it also occupied the 10th position by value in 2024.”

In terms of the value, Bose noted: “Meanwhile, BMO Capital Markets managed to top the chart in terms of value by advising on only two deals during the year. Its involvement in the $8.70 billion deal for the acquisition of CI Financial by Mubadala Capital played a pivotal role in securing the top position by value.”

Jefferies occupied the second position in terms of value by advising on $8.70 billion worth of deals, followed by Rothschild & Co with $2.40 billion, HSBC with $2.30 billion and Clairfield International with $1.80 billion.

Meanwhile, PwC occupied the second position in terms of volume with 10 deals, followed by Rothschild & Co with eight deals, HSBC with eight deals and Clairfield International with seven deals.

Top M&A Legal Advisers in MEA during 2024

GlobalData noted that Latham & Watkins as well as White & Case were the top M&A legal advisers in the Middle East & Africa in 2024 by value and volume, respectively.

Latham & Watkins achieved the leading position in terms of value by advising on $11.10 billion worth of deals.

Meanwhile, White & Case led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 14 deals.

Bose said: “Latham & Watkins surpassed $10 billion in total deal value in 2024. It registered more than a double-fold jump in the total value of deals advised by it in 2024 compared to 2023. Resultantly, it went ahead from occupying the third position by value in 2023 to top the chart by this metric in 2024. Apart from leading by value, it also occupied the seventh position by volume in 2024.”

The lead analyst added: “Meanwhile, White & Case was the top adviser by volume in 2023 and managed to retain its leadership position by this metric in 2024 as well. It was among the only three advisers with double-digit deal volume during 2024.”

Allen & Overy occupied the second position in terms of value by advising on $9.20 billion worth of deals, followed by Blake Cassels & Graydon with $8.70 billion, whereas Bernitsas Law and Simmons & Simmons jointly occupied the fourth position with each of them advising on $2.40 billion worth of deals.

Meanwhile, Allen & Overy occupied the second position in terms of volume with 12 deals, followed by Webber Wentzel with 10 deals, ENSafrica with nine deals and DLA Piper with six deals.

