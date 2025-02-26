The value of private equity (PE) transactions across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region from 2020 to 2024 reached around $28 billion, according to research and data platform Magnitt.

The transactions were led by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in terms of deal count. A total of 356 deals were recorded during the five-year period, led by healthcare, finance and F&B sectors.

The private equity landscape in the region peaked in 2022 and 2023, with the value of deals hitting $7.957 billion and $8.09 billion, respectively.

Deal volumes hit their highest level in 2022, which recorded 97 transactions and later dropped to 90 in 2023 and 68 last year.

In terms of value, last year’s deal activity also remained low at $4.917 billion compared with 2022 and 2023, reflecting a global slowdown.

