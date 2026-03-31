Tivoli Hotels & Resorts has opened Tivoli LA VIE Muscat Hotel & Residences, a new luxury destination in Oman’s capital that blends European elegance with local culture.

Located in LA VIE development in Madinat Al Irfan, the property offers 79 rooms and suites designed with soft coastal tones, natural textures, and subtle Omani influences.

Amenities include Dyson technology, SMEG machines, Amouage bath products, and Läderach chocolates, alongside private balconies and spacious layouts.

Accommodation ranges from Superior and Deluxe Golf View Rooms to Junior Suites, One-Bedroom Suites, and a 160 sqm Presidential Suite.

Interiors reflect authentic Omani craftsmanship while maintaining a contemporary European aesthetic.

Dining is a key highlight, led by Mediterranean restaurant SOLÉ and its lounge.

Wellness features prominently, with the capital’s first Anantara Spa opening soon, complemented by a rooftop infinity pool and Technogym fitness facilities.

The hotel also offers direct access to a championship golf course, making it Oman’s first golf-integrated hotel experience.

For events, the Juman Ballroom accommodates up to 520 guests, supported by advanced technology and additional meeting spaces.

Tivoli LA VIE Muscat represents the brand’s continued expansion in the Middle East, combining heritage with modern luxury.

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