Thundery rain Thursday, Friday: Qatar

The minimum and maximum temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday are 26C to 29C and 24C to 28C, respectively

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 16, 2023
The Met office has forecast thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility Thursday and Friday. The offshore forecast adds high seas too. Thursday the wind will be northeasterly 8 - 20kt, gusting to 40kt with thundery rain, while Friday it will be northeasterly - southeasterly 8 - 18kt, reaching up to 40kt with thundery rain. The minimum and maximum temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday are 26C to 29C and 24C to 28C, respectively.
