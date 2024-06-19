Qatar will see a gradual rise in temperature from Monday until the end of the week, with maximum temperature reaching 48 degrees Celsius across the country, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

“The country is witnessing a gradual rise in temperatures from Monday until the end of the week. During this period the maximum temperature ranges between 41-48 °C across the country,” the QMD said in a statement.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

