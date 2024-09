Muscat: Temperatures are expected to rise tomorrow, Tuesday, ranging between forties (40-44) degrees Celsius on the coasts of the Sea of ​​Oman and the mid-forties (44-47) degrees Celsius in the desert areas and west of the Al Hajar Mountains.

