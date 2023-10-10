Tamkeen has signed a partnership agreement whereby Bahrainis will be trained and employed at KPMG’s Low-Code Centre of Excellence.

A total of 130 Bahrainis will be employed and trained over the next five years in Low-Code development approaches and methods enabling them to efficiently develop digital solutions and applications.

It is worth mentioning that this technology enables developers to build digital solutions more efficiently and in shorter periods in comparison to other programming languages.

The training will focus on technologies that allow organisations to develop, deploy and manage websites and applications without the need to write extensive code.

Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez said: “This initiative is aligned with our efforts in supporting the growth of the ICT sector as one of the key economic sectors, and aims to uphold the kingdom’s position as a leading regional technology hub, as well as support the achievement of our mandate of empowering Bahrainis to be the first choice of employment in advanced fields.”

“In light of the increasing demand for these new technologies regionally and globally, it is important to build a strong base of local talent specialised in this area. This programme will develop the capabilities of Bahraini talent, equipping them with new and emerging skillsets that will help them adapt with the rapidly changing digital world, and compete and excel on regional and global levels,” she added.

KPMG Bahrain managing partner Jamal Fakhro added: “We are excited to launch the ‘Centre of Excellence’ for ‘Low-Code’ in Bahrain. The centre is being established jointly between KPMG in Bahrain and KPMG in Portugal and will focus on serving our clients in Bahrain, the region and the wider global marketplace.

“The governance structure will ensure that the training of Bahraini employees at the Centre of Excellence will be of the highest international standards and will leverage the pool of resources on low-code engagements that international teams are working on.”

KPMG Bahrain partner for advisory Manav Prakash said, “This fruitful partnership with Tamkeen is a major step in our joint endeavour to establish a solid base for the low-code development approach in Bahrain, as we work to enhance the skills of new generations of developers and help to drive ICT innovation in the kingdom. This initiative is aligned with the centre’s strategic objectives to develop this new technical field, which helps institutions raise operational efficiency, improve productivity, and keep pace with digital transformation, as well as providing a specialised workforce to meet growing local and regional demand.”