Tamkeen has signed a strategic co-operation agreement with Beyon Cyber to provide quality job and training opportunities for 20 Bahraini cybersecurity professionals.

The cybersecurity professionals will be able to utilise their acquired knowledge and skills into practice in a real work environment.

The signing took place during Elevate, a major technology forum hosted by the Beyon Cyber entities, which took place recently at the Ritz-Carlton.

This deal follows the agreement between Tamkeen and cybersecurity training provider SANS Institute, and is the first of more planned partnerships with key leaders in Bahrain’s private sector, designed with the purpose of providing the SANS cybersecurity graduates with quality training opportunities that can support their growth and development and enable them to build sustainable careers in a high-demand field.

Cybersecurity professionals are currently among the most sought after in local and global job markets, hence the wide range of opportunities that will be available to Bahrainis attending SANS Institute training courses.

Commenting, Tamkeen chief executive Husain Rajab said, “We are pleased to partner with Beyon Cyber to foster quality opportunities for Bahrainis and we will continue to develop active partnerships within the kingdom’s ecosystem to cater to growth requirements of both enterprises and individuals.”

Beyon Cyber is one of the key private cybersecurity organisations in Bahrain, and shared Tamkeen’s vision when it comes to empowering young Bahraini talent with the needed training.

Beyon Cyber chief executive Dr Shaikh Khalid bin Duaij Al Khalifa said: “Tamkeen plays a vital role in the upskilling and development of Bahrainis to cater to the rapidly changing market demands and address growing skill gaps that challenge productivity and dynamism in enterprises.

We strongly believe in the abilities of Bahraini talent and look forward to seeing them realise their full potential within our ranks.”

This agreement is aligned with Tamkeen’s recent strategic transformation that aims to drive greater economic impact.

As part of the transformation, the organisation rolled out 16 programmes designed to help enterprises and individuals reach their highest potential, as well as several strategic partnerships with local and world-leading organisations to maximise the impact of these programmes.

