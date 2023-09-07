Al Khaleej Development Company (Tameer), the real estate development arm of Inovest Group, has announced its financial results for the first six months of the year ending 2023.

Tameer reported net profits of $1.62 million reflecting the company’s continued steady growth and progress of its business strategy to become a leading boutique real estate investment and development company with a noted presence in the kingdom.

Commenting, Talal Almulla, managing director of Tameer, said: “Since Tameer’s re-brand and mandate to expand its presence within the real estate market we have been focused on identifying unique and value-added real estate opportunities.

This was reflected in the recently launched Talia Villas located in Danat Al Bahrain. We have also made progress and hope to launch new real estate projects which will cement the company’s strategic diversification and redeployment plans.”

Aimed at achieving sustainable and stable returns in the years to come, Tameer’s strategy will offer value added real estate investment opportunities and establish enduring relationships with business partners.

