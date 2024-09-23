Muscat – The sultanate is targeting Omanisation rates between 50% and 100% in communications and IT sectors by 2026. How can the government make this an easy transition, particularly for SMEs? Here’s what Muscat Daily readers said –

Ahmed al Balushi, Business owner

This is a very good move. The ministry can support this by investing in specialised training programmes and workshops that are tailored to industry needs, particularly for SMEs. Offering grants or subsidies for SMEs to hire and train Omanis would also ease the financial burden during the transition.

Fatma al Habsi, IT professional

For the Omanisation initiative to succeed, the government should focus on developing a skilled workforce through educational reforms. Universities and vocational institutes need to align their IT and communications syllabus with industry demands, offering practical, hands-on training. I also think that internship programmes with big corporates can be encouraged to allow students to gain real-world experience in SMEs before entering the workforce.

Samuel Jacob, Cashier

Creating partnerships between larger corporations and SMEs facilitating knowledge-sharing will help small businesses adopt best practices and push innovation.

Rajesh Verma, Business owner

As an expatriate business owner in Oman, I believe that the government can facilitate this transition by implementing gradual Omanisation quotas for SMEs. This will give companies time to train Omani employees without disrupting operations. I also feel that it will be nice if the government can introduce initiatives that promote knowledge transfer from expatriate professionals to Omani workers.

Salim al Kindi, HR manager

It’s crucial that Omanisation is seen as an opportunity for growth, not a burden for businesses. The government can host workshops and seminars to educate SME owners on the benefits of Omanisation and share short and long-term strategies for successfully integrating local talent into their operations.

Santosh Iyer, IT consultant

Collaborating with educational institutions to introduce courses focused on emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity will ensure that Omani graduates are prepared for the demands of the job market. For SMEs to successfully meet Omanisation targets, the government should also consider offering financial assistance and resources for training purposes.