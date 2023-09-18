Tabuk: Hard-working farmers in Tabuk Region have made it one of the most prominent in the Kingdom in terms of agricultural development.



The palm trees there are among the oldest in the region. Tabuk has more than 40 types of palm trees, the most famous being Halwa Tayma, which is the most productive palm tree in the area.



Tabuk Region has 1,012,499 palm trees, and an annual production of 51 tons of dates, according to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture's branch in Tabuk. The high production is due to the farm owners who apply the highest standards of care at all stages of work.



On a visit to palm tree farms in Tayma governorate, a team of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) met with farmer Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al Quwayz, owner of a palm tree farm, who said that palm trees and date production in the governorate are of great economic and social importance. According to him, Tabuk dates are in great demand due to their great taste, which is due to the soil and the availability of fresh water.



Dates have a high nutritional value and more calories than other types of fruits. They are high in iron, potassium and calcium, and low in sodium.



Dates are also high in fiber, vitamins B and A, as well as proteins.