Muscat – Buraimi is making strides in strengthening its food security system by launching various investment projects across multiple sectors. These initiatives aim to boost local agriculture and livestock production, contributing to self-sufficiency and the development of the local economy.

Nasser bin Ali al Marshoudi, Director General of Animal Wealth and Water Resources in Buraimi, said investment projects worth over RO6mn have been implemented on 1,559 acres, focusing on cultivation of wheat, potatoes, garlic and onions using modern agricultural technologies. This approach is expected to significantly increase production in the governorate.

Specifically, 1,061 acres have been dedicated to wheat cultivation, with investments totalling RO2.7mn. These projects are crucial for enhancing local wheat production, a fundamental crop for achieving self-sufficiency in Oman.

In the livestock sector, investments amounting to RO3.4mn have been made on 506 acres to raise goats and sheep and poultry projects, as well as production of milk and meat.

Overall, the total value of food security investments in Buraimi has reached RO9.56mn.

