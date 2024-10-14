RIYADH — Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, has launched new initiatives under the Regional National Program for Cloud Seeding, including efforts to localize knowledge, technology, and aircraft operations.



Al-Fadhli emphasized that the program aims to improve the efficiency and coverage of rainmaking operations, reduce operational costs, and enhance the outcomes of the National Cloud Seeding Program.



Dr. Ayman Ghulam, CEO of the National Center of Meteorology, highlighted that the program will contribute to water security and the sustainable management of natural resources.



He explained that by leveraging global technologies, the initiative aims to improve climate conditions and increase rainfall, helping address the environmental challenges posed by climate change.



"Since its launch, the program has made significant achievements, including the first rain-seeking flight in April 2022, as well as developing research studies that optimize the use of weather elements in Saudi Arabia," said Dr. Ghulam. He also pointed to the program's role in complementing initiatives such as the Green Saudi Arabia and the Green Middle East Summit.



Ayman Al-Bar, Executive Director of the National Program for Cloud Seeding, delivered a presentation detailing the program's operational progress, its impact on Saudi Arabia’s water resources, and its role in enhancing vegetation cover. He also discussed the research findings on cloud seeding operations, particularly through satellite imagery, and outlined plans for further localizing technology and knowledge.



The National Cloud Seeding Program has completed six phases of operations so far, conducting 444 flights over more than 1,400 flight hours. Using four aircraft, the program has deployed 8,753 rain-seeding flares, generating 5 billion cubic millimeters of rainfall. Additionally, scientific research aircraft have flown over 160 hours to support the program’s studies.



Launched as part of the Middle East Green Summit, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the National Cloud Seeding Program aims to increase rainfall to secure new water sources and boost vegetation cover. The program initially started its rain enhancement efforts in Riyadh, Hail, and Qassim, with the goal of addressing climate change, desertification, and drought challenges.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).