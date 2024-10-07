RIYADH — The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has issued the first operational license for a commercial agricultural project utilizing aeroponics in the Middle East.



The project aims to contribute significantly to the local market’s agricultural needs through sustainable production. The license was presented by Undersecretary for Agriculture at the Ministry Eng. Ahmad Al-Ayada during a ceremony attended by representatives of a coalition of local and international companies: Tamimi Markets Group from Saudi Arabia, Mitsui Group from Japan, and Zero Group from Italy.



Through the Green Dunes Company, the coalition will come up with modern agricultural solutions powered by cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). Their endeavors align with the Kingdom's National Agriculture Strategy and the broader goals of Vision 2030, which aim to build a sustainable agricultural future.



According to the ministry, the project's first phase has been completed. It entailed the establishment of an aeroponics farm to produce various vegetable varieties. This method is noted for its efficiency, as it reduces water consumption by 95 percent compared to traditional farming techniques and enables year-round productivity.



The project integrates AI and automation at all production stages, employing advanced monitoring systems and performance indicators to optimize output.



It is noteworthy that aeroponics is the method of growing plants without soil. Instead, roots are suspended in the air and irrigated with a nutrient-dense mist. It is the practice of growing plants in an air or mist environment without the use of any substrate. That is, the plant roots are suspended in the air and are misted or sprayed periodically with a nutrient solution or aerosol of nutrient solution.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).