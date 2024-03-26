Social media
Strong wind forecast for Tuesday in Qatar

The minimum and maximum temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the 18C-21C and 23C-28C, respectively

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 26, 2024
Strong wind and poor horizontal visibility are forecast Tuesday inshore across Qatar, the Met office said. The offshore forecast is strong wind and high sea. Visibility began to be affected Monday afternoon, when dust descended on the country to the accompaniment of rain and wind.
The minimum and maximum temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the 18C-21C and 23C-28C, respectively. Monday’s minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 22C-24C and 27C-30C range, respectively.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
