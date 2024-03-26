Strong wind forecast for Tuesday in Qatar

Strong wind and poor horizontal visibility are forecast Tuesday inshore across Qatar, the Met office said. The offshore forecast is strong wind and high sea. Visibility began to be affected Monday afternoon, when dust descended on the country to the accompaniment of rain and wind.The minimum and maximum temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the 18C-21C and 23C-28C, respectively. Monday’s minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 22C-24C and 27C-30C range, respectively.