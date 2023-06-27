Muscat – The State Council on Sunday held its 10th session of the 4th annual sitting of the 7th term.

It discussed the draft Tourism Law and two studies; the first on legislative controls and regulations of e-commerce and the second on electric vehicles (EVs).

The session was held under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdulmalik Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council. He valued the constructive discussions to come up with unified visions on draft laws referred by the government.

