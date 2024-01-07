Muscat: A fine of upto OMR 2,000 will be imposed on anyone who trades in electronic cigarettes, shisha, and their accessories in the Sultanate of Oman.

His Excellency Sulayem bin Ali Al-Hakmani, Chairman of the Consumer Protection Authority, issued Ministerial decision No. 756/2023 on Sunday, January 7, 2024, banning the circulation of electronic cigarettes, shisha, and their accessories. The decision reads as follows :

Article One stipulates that the circulation of electronic cigarettes, shisha, and their accessories is prohibited.

Article Two says that, without prejudice to the penal penalties stipulated in the aforementioned Consumer Protection Law, an administrative fine not exceeding OMR 1,000 shall be imposed on anyone who violates the provisions of this decision, and the fine shall be doubled in the event of a repeat violation. If this violation continues, an administrative fine of OMR 50 will be imposed for each day that the violation continues, provided that its total does not exceed OMR 2,000. The seized quantities of electronic cigarettes, shishas, ​​and their accessories will be destroyed in accordance with the controls in force at the Consumer Protection Authority.

Article Three stipulates that the earlier Resolution No. 698/2015 be repealed, as well as everything that contravenes the current resolution or conflicts with its provisions.

Article Four stipulates that this decision shall be published in the Official Gazette, and shall be effective from the day following the date of its publication.

