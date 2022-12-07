Startup Wings, a UK-based Investment and Growth Accelerator, was launched at the recent eighth edition of Manama Entrepreneurship Week (MEW) in Bahrain.

With the launch of Startup Wings, the First Lioness Fund (FLF) through Startup Wings will be investing in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and promoting 100 women-led start-ups.

The First Lioness Fund is an initiative toward empowering women-centric businesses. It is a fund enriched by multiple programmes to empower women, understand them and recognise their potential in women leadership and women-led start-ups.

Partnership with Saara Group

Earlier the Group partnered with Saara Group to begin the new investment journey in Bahrain and other Mena countries. The Saara Group is instrumental in offering Operation and Maintenance services to Oil & Gas industry in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, India and China and has been regarded as one of the most reliable companies among all other services providers, enjoying an unparalleled reputation for executing major projects.

Ahlam Yusuf Janahi will be the Ambassador for the group and will assist in exploring investment opportunities for the start-ups in the Mena region. She will be instrumental in guiding and leading the Startup Wings through FLF in the region and being part of the journey of strengthening women-led start-ups and Women Entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the launch, Abhishek Sharrma, Founder Startup Wings said: “We are ready to create an ecosystem that goes beyond any investment but with the ethos of partnering with start-ups and boosting the economy.”

New avenues

“We are delighted to collaborate with SRAM & MRAM Group and provide vital assistance to the group in the region through this association. This alliance will be opening new avenues of business collaborations and outreach beyond geographies,” said Mohammad Mansoor, Founder & CEO, Saara Group.

Celebrated by more than 10 million people in more than 170 countries worldwide each year, the Global Entrepreneurship Week, organised by Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) is one of the largest entrepreneurship events.

Heena Mansoor, Director, Saara Group said: “The idea for this special start-up fund especially for women is a great initiative for passionate women in their respective fields and to empower and to encourage women to become entrepreneurs and follow their passion and enable them to become game changers, locally, regionally and across the world.”

