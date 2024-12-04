The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), is set to take part in the first Gulf-Jordanian Investment Conference, which begins on Wednesday in

Jordan.

The event aims to strengthen economic and investment ties between the GCC states and Jordan while exploring joint opportunities. Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI and the Federation of

GCC Chambers, underscored the importance of the conference in fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors. He noted that it provides a platform to enhance cooperation and identify

mutual investment opportunities.

The conference will feature two key working sessions. The main session, titled Strengthening Gulf-Jordanian Economic Relations, will examine the scope of partnerships between the GCC and Jordan,

highlight investment prospects, and discuss the challenges faced in developing investments.

The second session will focus on sectors such as transportation, logistics, tourism, and medical tourism. Strategic partnerships in agriculture, food security, and food industries will also be explored.

OCCI will also take part in the 65th meeting of the Federation of GCC Chambers’ Board of Directors. Discussions at the meeting will centre on boosting trade, industry, and investment cooperation within the GCC, as well as enhancing support and facilities for the private sector.

The conference is expected to play a pivotal role in expanding economic collaboration between the Gulf countries and Jordan, contributing to the region’s overall economic growth.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Nisha Joshi