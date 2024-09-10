The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has launched a commodity farmers market in an effort to address the rising prices of food items in the state.

He urged farmers to sell their produce at reasonable prices with minimal profit margins, emphasizing the importance of considering the welfare of the masses.

The launch ceremony took place at Ayegbaju market in Osogbo, with the governor being represented by the Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Bunmi Jenyo.

The governor highlighted that the initiative aims to curb the escalating prices of food items, which have been a persistent concern for the government.

“What we are doing today will automatically bring down the cost of farm produce as farmers will sell directly to the final consumers. The high price of food items which has made life unbearable for the common man has been given the government a sleepless night. ”

“The people’s Governor whose priority is the welfare of the masses, is highly delighted that something of this nature is coming up at the appropriate time. With this market on ground, people have the privilege of buying agricultural produce fresh and direct from farmers at affordable prices.

” As part of government’s support to your Association, my office has given you the privilege of utilizing the shops allocated for your use inside Ayegbaju International Market free of charge for the next three months without any charges. This is to allow your association to have a sound footing.

He thereafter charged other farmers associations including the market men and women to collaborate with the South-West Commodities Farmers’ Organizations to ensure that the desired results are achieved.

The Commissioner who opined that, the farmers market which is situated at Ayegbaju market in Osogbo, the state capital will serve as a trading ground between farmers and final consumers to purchase agricultural produce.

He further urged the farmers to sell at prices with minimal profit margin stating that, the shops would be allocated to them for free for the first three month.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

