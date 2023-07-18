Social media
Slovakia FM hails Slovakia-Qatar solid ties

The meeting discussed the bilateral co-operation ties between the two countries

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 18, 2023
Slovakia Foreign Minister Miroslav Wlachovsky met with Qatar non-resident ambassador to Slovakia Sultan bin Salmeen al-Mansouri on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
The meeting discussed the bilateral co-operation ties between the two countries. The Slovak minister praised his country's solid ties with Qatar and the keenness of the two countries' leaderships to upgrade them in various fields, wishing Qatari people further progress and prosperity.
He expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the ambassador during his tenure in Slovakia, along with his contribution in promoting the relations between the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his new missions.
For his part, the ambassador underscored Qatar's keenness to bolster the bonds of friendship and cooperation with Slovakia.
