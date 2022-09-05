American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, a popular face on the UAE gig scene, is heading back to the country for a live concert at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on October 28.

Since breaking through with his five-times-platinum single Whatcha Say, the award-winning artist has sold more than 200 million records worldwide. His latest triumphs include emerging as one of TikTok’s most influential users; his 53 million followers put him as the 11th overall biggest account on the video-sharing platform.

Now at work on his highly anticipated fifth album—and full-length debut for Atlantic Records—Derulo recently delivered a series of smash singles while operating as an independent artist. Those tracks include Lifestyle feat. Adam Levine, Take You Dancing, and the double-platinum Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)—which hit No. 1 on Top 40 radio, with its official BTS remix reaching the top slot on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Jason has accumulated over 18.2 billion streams globally in his career and with 117 million followers combined across all major social media platforms, it’s no surprise seeing Derulo as one of the biggest social media stars in music. His last three releases, Savage Love, Acapulco, and Take You Dancing have amassed +500 million views globally across all platforms.

Derulo has also decided that the summer of 2022 deserved a hit like his energetic new track Sliding which features Kodak Black. Sliding brings any listener into a better mood as it’s the perfect soundtrack for lying by the pool, hanging out on the beach, or driving with the top down.

Jason Derulo’s Dubai concert is open for all ages with a standing area for ages 14+. Ticket prices start from Dh175. Fans can register for the exclusive Virgin Radio Dubai pre-sale, which will start at 10am on September 7, here. All fans who have registered will receive the pre-sale link to purchase tickets.

The event is organized by Full Circle in partnership with Coca-Cola Arena and Dubai Calendar.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

