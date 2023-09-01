Muscat: The Ministry of Interior on Thursday announced the extension of the deadline for submitting applications for registration and for transfer of registration in the electoral register, to elect members of the Shura Council for the tenth term.

According to the Ministry, the deadline is now extended until Thursday, September 14, 2023. Applications can be submitted through the 'Intekhab' app and the elections website (elections.om), according to the permanent or current address that is recorded in the ID card.

In a statement, the Ministry reminded citizens of the importance of verifying the status of their registration in the electoral register, through the 'Intekhab' app or the election website, based on Article (18) of the Law on Election of Members of the Shura Council issued by Royal Decree No. 54/2023.

