H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected on Monday, the work progress in Mudina water tank's strategic project in the central region of Mleiha.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan checked on the excavation work being done at the project site in Mleiha, which will have the capacity to hold 1.3 billion gallons of water to support the water and food security projects that the Ruler of Sharjah has established. The tank will be a part of the emirate's network of lakes and tanks in several cities of Sharjah.

The Mudina water tank aims to ensure the availability of water and support development projects in the central region by providing water to wheat farms, a cow-breeding farm project, and sheep, goat and poultry breeding projects.

The tank project is a continuation of the system of development projects completed and being implemented in the field of water security, including Al Rafisa Dam Lake, Al Dhaid Lake, Al Hafiya Lake, and Wadi Al Ghazir Dam.

The first phase of the project is set to be delivered by the end of December 2024, while the second phase is to be completed by the end of June 2025.

During his visit, Dr. Sheikh Sultan was accompanied by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention.