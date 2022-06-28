SHARJAH - Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) - Khorfakkan Administration has implemented the construction of a water tank in the power generation and water desalination plant in Khorfakkan, with a capacity of 2 million gallons, with a total value of AED11.8 million, as part of the Authority’s strategy for water sustainability, and its provision for development projects and for future generations.

Ahmed Al Mulla, Director of Khorfakkan Department, explained that SEWA is working to increase the storage capacity of desalinated water in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of its efforts to enhance water security, as water security in the UAE is a national priority, and one of the seven sectors of the national innovation strategy.

The authority is working to provide a sophisticated and integrated infrastructure for electricity, water and gas, to provide our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and quality, pointing out that the construction of water tanks in Khorfakkan with a total of 8 main tanks, bringing the total daily storage of water to 10 and a half million gallons.

Youssef Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of the Khorfakkan Electricity Production and Water Desalination Plant, confirmed that the water tank project took 10 months, starting from August 2021. The other tanks in the station, where it was connected with the operating system in the desalination plant, so that the capacity of the tanks is 5 million gallons per day in the desalination plant for 3 tanks.