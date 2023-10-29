JEDDAH — The General Administration of Education in Jeddah Governorate has announced on Saturday the suspension of classes in schools tomorrow, Sunday, in Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais.

The suspension of classes include all the male and female students from various educational levels, school employees, and education offices.

The Administration said that the classes will be transferred remotely, through the Madrasati platform.

The suspension comes in order to ensure the safety of all from the heavy rainy condition in the region, following the reports issued by the National Center of Metrology (NCM) which stated that Jeddah Governorate will moderate to heavy thunderstorms.

NCM said that the rain is expected to continue until tomorrow, asking everyone to be careful and stay away from valleys and floods, as well as to follow the instructions of the concerned authorities.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).