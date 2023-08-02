JEDDAH — The Cabinet, chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, approved the draft regulation stipulating the rights and obligations of users of means of transportation.

The Cabinet was apprised of the content of talks held by the Kingdom with several other countries over the past few days with the aim of strengthening relations and partnerships to serve common interests and nurture friendship and cooperation in various fields.



Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Acting Minister of Media Bandar Al-Khorayef said that the Cabinet addressed several regional and international developments, in particular the latest in Sudan and Niger. It reiterated the Kingdom's call for giving priority to the national interest in these two countries, as well as halting military escalation. It also stressed Saudi Arabia's rejection of the coup that overturned the legitimate president of Niger Mohamed Bazoum.



The Cabinet also reviewed the outcome of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, convened upon the request by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iraq to discuss repeated acts of burning copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, stressing the importance of nurturing and exerting international efforts to promote dialogue and respect among peoples and cultures, and rejecting all acts that instigate to hatred and extremism.



At local level, the Cabinet touched on the most prominent national economy performance indicators and on the positive ratings and expectations of major international institutions that predict continued growth next year, propped by investments in mega projects in the non-oil sector.



Al-Khorayef said that the Cabinet expressed satisfaction with the results of the economic and financial reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth and strengthening the Kingdom's financial position to ensure financial sustainability and prosperity.



The Cabinet approved an agreement between the government of Saudi Arabia and the government of Bulgaria regarding the establishment of a joint committee to implement the General Agreement on Cooperation between the two countries.



It decided to authorize the Saudi Space Agency, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to take the measures needed to join the Charter establishing the Space for Climate Observatory (SCO).