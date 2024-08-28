RIYADH — The Saudi Water Authority imposed fines amounting to more than SR1 million on 24 persons for securing illegal connection and tampering with water and sewage meters.

The authority, represented by the committee for reviewing and adjudicating violations of the provisions of the Water Law related to the authority's jurisdiction, issued a set of decisions regarding the violations.

The punitive measures were taken following detection of the violations and submission to the committee by the inspection authorities.



The committee found that the individuals violated paragraphs 12 and 14 of Article 67 of the Water Law, which states that “connecting to the water and sewage network in an irregular manner,” and “causing damage to the equipment and devices of the licensee.”



The authority stressed the importance of adhering to the provisions of the Water Law and its regulations in obtaining water and sanitation services. It also warned against tampering with water meters. The authority will also continue its inspection tours on an ongoing basis, to detect such practices that violate the provisions of the Water Law and take legal measures against the violators.



It is noteworthy that the authority works to regulate and supervise the water sector to enhance the protection of the interests of beneficiaries, support the sustainability of water resources and the supply chain, in addition to enhancing water security in the Kingdom. It also seeks through its strategy to enhance compliance with laws and regulations in the water sector to ensure the provision of highly efficient and high-quality water services, in line with the highest international standards so as to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

