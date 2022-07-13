Saudi ports recorded a sizable surge in cargo throughput during June 2022, handling 27.1 million tons at a 16.1% yearly growth rate compared to 23.4 million tons during June 2021.

The developmental strategies launched by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to enhance the operating performance and upgrade port capabilities resulted in a 55.7% increase in general cargo volumes to reach 790,500 tons, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Likewise, liquid bulk cargo soared to 15.5 million tons at 31.8% while dry bulk cargo decreased by 6.9% to total 3.9 million tons.

June statistics reflect the robust efforts deployed by Mawani to develop the maritime sector and position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS). As a result, container throughput gained 5.5% to hit 642,000 TEUs in contrast to last year’s June volumes of 608,800 TEUs. Transshipment throughput was 4.2% higher year-on-year at 244.6 thousand TEUs when compared to the previous year’s tally of 234,000 TEUs.

Saudi ports received 1126 vessels during June, a 13.6% leap from 2021, and imported 74,000 vehicles, a 25.8% annual rise. Similarly, 1.6 million tons of food volumes were processed across the Kingdom’s trade hubs last month.

Coinciding with the Hajj season, passenger traffic improved to 79,000 by 79.28% last month whereas 990,000 cattle heads were unloaded at a massive growth rate of 265.5%.

