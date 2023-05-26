RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Mongolia signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding on political consultations.



The MoU was signed in Riyadh by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the Saudi side and from the Mongolian side by Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh.



The MoU is related to strengthening cooperation and friendship between the two countries and supporting the development of relations and joint coordination at all levels concerning bilateral relations and international issues of interest.



During the meeting, the ministers reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing regional and international developments of common interest, and efforts of the two countries in that regard.



The meeting and the signing were attended by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to China and non-resident Ambassador to Mongolia Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, and Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi.

