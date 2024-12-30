RIYADH — The Ministry of Tourism has urged all hospitality establishments to obtain or renew their licenses before engaging in their business activities. It warned that stringent penalties including fines of up to SR1 million, closures of facilities, or of both will be taken against the erring establishments. Names of the violators will be publicized in the local media at their own personal expense.



The ministry emphasized the obligation of all hospitality facilities, including private establishments, to have a valid license for their operation. This obligation, according to the provisions for the Tourism sector, seeks to ensure the quality of services provided to tourists and visitors in the Kingdom.



The ministry had reported violations by some hospitality facilities, which have been marketing their units on local and international booking platforms without having the mandatory licenses or permits to function, in clear violations of the ministry’s regulations and required quality standards.



As a result, the ministry has instructed all travel and tourism service providers and local and international booking platforms to promptly remove unlicensed or unauthorized facilities from their listings. Moreover, platforms must ensure that what is displayed is consistent with the classification granted by the ministry, starting from January 1, 2025.



As part of its commitment to improving hospitality standards, the ministry launched the "Our Guests Are Priority" campaign, which underscores the importance of complying with the licensing and classification requirements. It also encourages customers to report concerns regarding hospitality services through the Unified Tourism Center number 930.



These measures aimed to improve the quality of tourism services in the Kingdom so as to ensure that all visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience.

