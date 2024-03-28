RIYADH — In a significant stride towards achieving the Saudi Green Initiative's objectives, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has reported the planting of over 350,000 trees under the first phase of its ambitious plan to boost vegetation cover in residential areas.



This initiative, part of the broader effort to improve the quality of life within the Kingdom, underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmental sustainability and urban green development.



The Green Suburbs Project, which falls under the Quality of Life Program — one of the pivotal programs of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 — aims to introduce more than 1.3 million trees across various regions of the Kingdom.



The project's scope includes enhancing over 55 million square meters of residential areas, integrating green spaces into approximately 100,000 housing units, thus significantly contributing to the urban landscape's transformation.



Highlighting the project's progress, the Ministry has successfully planted upwards of 186,000 trees in Riyadh's "Murcia" and "West of the Airport" projects, and close to 94,000 trees in the "Pearl of Diyar" area within Yanbu Governorate.



Furthermore, the King Abdullah Housing complex in Al-Ahsa Governorate saw the addition of approximately 39,000 trees, with thousands more being planted in projects such as Dar Al-Jewar, Bouvardia City, and Diyar Al-Hasa, among others.



The Green Suburbs Project is instrumental in redefining residential planning and development within the Kingdom, aiming not only to beautify and enhance the living environment but also to incorporate sustainable practices and green building techniques in new cities.



This initiative represents a forward-thinking approach to urban development, focusing on environmental sustainability and the efficient use of natural resources.



With the Green Suburbs Initiative's launch at the end of the previous year and its phased implementation concluding in 2025, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing is setting a precedent for sustainable urban expansion.



The project is a key component of the transition towards a greener, more sustainable environment, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions and pollution in residential areas.



This initiative aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030's broader goals of enhancing the quality of life in the Kingdom through sustainable development and environmental conservation.

