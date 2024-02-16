RIYADH — Prince Saud bin Mishaal, deputy emir of the Makkah region, launched 20 road projects in the region with a total length of 385 km and at an estimated cost of SR1.4 billion.



The launching ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Roads Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Acting CEO of the General Roads Authority Eng. Badr Al-Dalami at the emirate’s headquarters in Jeddah on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, Prince Saud thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the great support that the region has received in various fields. “These projects come as an extension of the wise leadership’s keenness on the transportation system in a way that serves in the first place the guests of God and it contributes to facilitating their journey of faith. It also achieves the goals of the Kingdom’s vision to connect cities, centers, villages and regions with an integrated, modern and safe road and land transport network,” he said.



The deputy emir inaugurated the direct road linking the city of Jeddah to part of Makkah with a length of 24 km at an estimated cost of SR431 million, in addition to the project to doubling the Allaith - Makkah Road with a length of 90 km at a cost of SR169 million. The project will contribute to serving the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims arriving from the south of the Kingdom and those passing by Miqat Yalamlam, as well as serving the villages and towns adjacent to the road.



It also included a project to double the Bisha - Raniyah - Al-Khurma Road with a length of 114 km and at a cost of SR271 million to serve travelers to the Makkah region from the south and center of the Kingdom; a project to double the Hudn-Turba Road with a length of 48 km at a cost of SR82 million; and a project to double and lighting Al-Iwaa Center Road with a length of 9 km and at a cost of SR38 million to reduce traffic congestion at the pilgrims’ grouping point located on the axis of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road during the Hajj and Umrah season.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).