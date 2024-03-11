JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman greeted the people of Saudi Arabia and Muslims all over the world on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on Monday.



King Salman urged the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop the brutal crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and provide safe corridors for humanitarian and relief aid. “It pains us that the month of Ramadan falls this year at a time when our brothers in Palestine are reeling under (Israeli) aggression. Hence, we underline the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop these brutal crimes, and provide safe humanitarian and relief corridors,” he said.



In an address to the Saudi citizens and expatriates as well as Muslims around the world, delivered on his behalf by Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosary marking the occasion of the blessed month, the King asked God Almighty to bring goodness and peace to the Islamic Ummah and the entire world in this holy month, and to bestow continuous security, safety and prosperity for Saudi Arabia and to accept fasting and prayers from all Muslims, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



In the address, the King said: “We congratulate you on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, and we thank God that we have reached the month of mercy, forgiveness, and liberation from Hellfire. We ask God to make us and you among those who fast and pray during Ramadan out of faith and seeking reward.”



King Salman thanked God Almighty for making the Kingdom the cradle of Islam, wherefrom the message of Islam emanated. The Monarch thanked Allah for enabling the Kingdom to serve the Two Holy Mosques and those visiting them, including the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and worshipers, and providing them with the best services.



“The God has honored the Kingdom by enabling it to serve the Holy Sites and develop the Two Holy Mosques and carrying out their ongoing expansion projects; It is a source of pride and prestige for the Kingdom’s leadership and people, and it is what its kings have followed since its unification at the hands of King Abdulaziz until this day, based on its pioneering role in serving Islam and Muslims,” he said.



The Monarch also congratulated the Kingdom’s brave soldiers stationed on its borders as well as members of all military and security sectors, and all workers in the state sectors who are dedicated to serving their country, praying to God to bestow them with the best reward.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).