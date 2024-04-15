TASHKENT — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Sunday a phone call from Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.



During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and the increasing escalation against the backdrop of the crisis in the Gaza Strip and its repercussions.



Meanwhile, Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent to attend the second ministerial meeting between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Central Asian states, scheduled for Monday. At Tashkent International Airport, the minister was received by the Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Bahram Aliyev

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).