RIYADH — Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif received the Iranian Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr. Alireza Enayati, on Sunday at his office in the Ministry.



The meeting covered various topics of mutual interest.



The reception was attended by Dr. Hisham Al-Faleh, undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and Mohammed Al-Muhanna, undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, along with several officials from the Ministry.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).