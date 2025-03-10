RIYADH — The Ministry of Health has warned against fraudulent sick leave practices, emphasizing that issuing false medical reports is a crime punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of SAR 100,000.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to strengthening digital health compliance and ensuring adherence to regulations in the healthcare sector.

In a statement, the ministry cautioned against dealing with social media accounts that promote the issuance of sick leave through unauthorized means, stressing that such activities are illegal and subject to strict penalties.

It also reminded healthcare professionals of their ethical and legal responsibility, urging them to grant sick leave only to those who genuinely require it, based on their medical condition.The ministry emphasized that the only legal method for obtaining sick leave in the Kingdom is through the “Sehhaty” platform, which ensures the accuracy and transparency of medical reports while facilitating seamless communication between employees, their workplaces, and healthcare institutions.

To combat fraud, the ministry has implemented a digital monitoring system that cross-checks medical reports with patients' health records. This initiative enhances sick leave verification and ensures that the system is utilized appropriately.

Citizens and residents were urged to be vigilant and avoid engaging with fraudulent accounts that promote fake sick leave services.The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing regulations and maintaining the integrity of healthcare services across the Kingdom.

