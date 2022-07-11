Saudi German Health has awarded contracts worth SR223.3 million ($59.5 million) for the construction of an outpatient tower with 14 clinics and a 207-bed inpatient beds expansion in Saudi German Hospital Riyadh.

Saudi German Health said in a filing on Saudi Exchange that it expects to complete the project within 36 months from the date of award.

The project is expected to be financed partly through bank loans and partly through internal generation by the company.

