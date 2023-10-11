MUSCAT — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met, on Monday, with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, on the sidelines of the 27th GCC-EU Joint Council and Ministers Meeting, which was held in Muscat.



During the meeting, the two foreign ministers reviewed the cooperation aspects between the two countries, in addition to ways of enhancing them in different fields.



The Saudi and Czech foreign ministers discussed intensifying joint coordination in a number of international and regional issues of concern to the two countries.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).