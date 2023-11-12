RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has signed a number of General Cooperation Agreements and Memorandum of Understandings on political consultations with his counterparts from Seychelles, Sierra Leone and Rwanda during the sidelines of the Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh.



During the meeting with Seychelles's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in different cooperation fields.



The Saudi and Seychelles counterparts discussed aspects of consolidating bilateral and multilateral action, in addition to discussing developments in the situation regarding the most prominent international issues and the efforts made in this regard.



Prince Faisal and Radegonde signed a general agreement for cooperation between the governments of both countries, in order to enhance the bilateral relations, and intensifying coordination and joint cooperation.



Furthermore, Prince Faisal met with Musa Timothy Kabba, Sierra Leone's minister of foreign affairs and international affairs, during which they reviewed bilateral relations, and ways of strengthening them in different cooperation fields.



The two sides also discussed aspects of consolidating bilateral and multilateral work between Saudi Arabia and Sierra Leone, as well as touching on the latest developments in the situation regarding the most prominent international issues, and the efforts made to resolve them.



The Saudi and Sierra Leonean foreign ministers signed the General Cooperation Agreement and the MoU on political consultations between the two countries, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations and intensifying joint coordination and cooperation.



During his meeting with Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta, a MoU was signed on political consultations between Saudi Arabia and Rwanda, with the aim of intensifying bilateral consultation and coordination on many files of common interest, and enhancing cooperation in fields of interest to both countries.

