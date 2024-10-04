DOHA — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the continuation of aggression and violations in the region hinders the movement of international trade and increases political tensions that threaten the flow of investments and economic cooperation between the countries of the region and the world.



He made the remarks during his address, on behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, at the Third Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Doha on Thursday.



Prince Faisal stressed the importance of resolving regional conflicts by peaceful and diplomatic means to ensure the region's prosperity. "We thank the countries of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue for their support for the two-state solution and their recognition of the State of Palestine, and we urge the rest of the world to follow suit, which prompted us to contribute with brothers and friends in the establishment of the international coalition to implement the two-state solution," he said.



He thanked Qatar for hosting the Third ACD Summit and conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince to the Qatari leaders.



Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom's emphasis on the ACD platform's importance in promoting dialogue and cooperation among Asian countries in economic, political, cultural and other fields. He underscored that development challenges cannot be separated from the tense political and security situations in the region in light of the current events in Palestine and Lebanon, which represent a significant obstacle to economic development and trade progress.



Prince Faisal noted the growing role of sports in promoting diplomatic work: "The Kingdom believes in the importance of sports diplomacy as an effective means of facilitating constructive dialogue and supporting peace and stability, and the Kingdom is constantly working to strengthen this sector by hosting many major sports events."



Saudi Arabia's delegation to the conference included Saudi Ambassador to Qatar Prince Mansour bin Khalid, Director General of the Office of the Foreign Minister Abdulrahman Aldawood, and Director of the Department of Federations, Groups and Specialized Organizations Fares Al-Otaibi.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).