Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance (SEIG) reported a 1.07% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit after tax for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to the company’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 7th.

Net profit after tax stood at EGP 11.461 million in H1 2022, compared to a net profit of EGP 11.584 million in the year-ago period.

Operating revenue amounted to EGP 15.148 million in the six-month period ended June 30th, dropping by 3.1% from EGP 15.632 million in H1 2021.

Saudi Egyptian Investment is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that is engaged in undertaking investment activities in different business sectors, as well as providing different financial services. The Company owns several investment stakes in different companies, funds and portfolios.

