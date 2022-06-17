ISTANBUL - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Turkey on June 22, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

In late April, Erdogan went to Saudi Arabia in what was the first high-level visit in years.

Erdogan said he would host Prince Mohammed at the presidential palace in Ankara next Wednesday and they would hold one-on-one talks as well discussions between delegations, in what he described as an official visit.

"God willing we will have the opportunity to assess to what much higher level we can take Turkey-Saudi Arabia relations," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond when asked to comment on Erdogan's remarks.

During his visit to Saudia Arabia, Erdogan met King Salman and also had a one-on-one meeting with Prince Mohammed.

Turkey faces strong economic headwinds, with the lira having tumbled in value and inflation surging above 70%. Analysts say Saudi funding could help alleviate economic woes for Erdogan who faces presidential and parliamentary elections by June 2023.

